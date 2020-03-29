LMR Partners LLP Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Raymond James raised MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $388.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.29.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $10.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.78. The stock had a trading volume of 288,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,656. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.08. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $241.12 and a 52 week high of $421.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

