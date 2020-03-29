LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Arconic by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 710,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Arconic by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,000,647.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Longbow Research cut shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Arconic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Shares of Arconic stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,397,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,300. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34. Arconic Inc has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

