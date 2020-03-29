LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.12.

NYSE:HUM traded down $7.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $297.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,525. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

