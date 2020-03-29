LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Leidos by 10,498.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,226,000 after buying an additional 245,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,038,000 after purchasing an additional 63,104 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 39,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23,681 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LDOS traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $63.18 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average of $93.74. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

