LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Webster Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Webster Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WBS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Webster Financial from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.79.

WBS stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.05. 1,435,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,072. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $55.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.