LMR Partners LLP Purchases 37,552 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 262.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,552 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,593,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,538,000 after acquiring an additional 111,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,885,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,872,000 after acquiring an additional 823,007 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,073,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,382,000 after acquiring an additional 218,746 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 1,773.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 3,050.8% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,664,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,943 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $36.88. 4,874,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,465,260. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.02. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

