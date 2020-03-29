LMR Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 18,221 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,327,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Copart by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,023 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1,916.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 816,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,293,000 after purchasing an additional 776,427 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 492,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,471,000 after purchasing an additional 433,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,895 shares of company stock worth $24,174,699. 14.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $2.26 on Friday, hitting $70.30. 2,117,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,723. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRT. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

