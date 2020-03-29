LMR Partners LLP Takes $1.66 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,060 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Autodesk by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,771 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 28,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut shares of Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.91.

Autodesk stock traded down $19.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,929,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,995. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.56. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $211.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 147.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.66.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

