LMR Partners LLP Takes $1.67 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,625,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,610,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,531,000 after purchasing an additional 394,948 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,114,000 after acquiring an additional 270,055 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Align Technology by 4,163.0% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 215,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after acquiring an additional 210,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.83.

In other Align Technology news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $14.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,219. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.09. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $334.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.