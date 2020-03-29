LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,025,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,977,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 229,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Francis Wallace bought 5,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,314.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHF. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

NASDAQ:BHF traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.28. 1,309,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

