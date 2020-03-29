LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XEC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Cimarex Energy from $51.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.47.

Shares of XEC stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.94. 2,782,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,795,183. Cimarex Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 10,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $181,899.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

