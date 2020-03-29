Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.38. 3,562,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $379.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.37.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.88.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

