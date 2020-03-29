Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa lessened its position in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,104 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.11% of Logitech International worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,854,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Logitech International by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,340,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,451,000 after buying an additional 712,860 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Logitech International by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,010,000 after buying an additional 446,612 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $19,703,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Logitech International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,299,000 after buying an additional 329,130 shares during the last quarter. 38.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $41.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.91. Logitech International SA has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $48.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $902.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.52 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Logitech International SA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $669,218.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,888.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 36,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $1,719,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,972 shares of company stock worth $3,739,556. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

