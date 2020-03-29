Loopring Price Reaches $0.0266 on Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Loopring has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $27.28 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000434 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.38 or 0.02515437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00192890 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00044157 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,024,621,206 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, Gate.io, Bithumb, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, AirSwap, DragonEX, Bittrex, IDAX, YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX, OTCBTC, Upbit, OKEx, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

