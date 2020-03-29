LTO Network (LTO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.34 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. LTO Network has a total market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LTO Network has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One LTO Network token can now be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000498 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.15 or 0.02541255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00193191 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00045570 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034357 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LTO Network Token Profile

LTO Network's total supply is 453,396,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 211,738,484 tokens. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LTO Network Token Trading

LTO Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

