Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 869,590 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.37% of Lululemon Athletica worth $109,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,460,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $637,418,000 after buying an additional 26,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $303,559,000 after buying an additional 74,217 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,093,747 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,389,000 after buying an additional 78,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 603,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,776,000 after buying an additional 275,613 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $188.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $266.20. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.92.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $554,842.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,514 shares of company stock worth $47,186,413. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $229.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $214.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.34.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

