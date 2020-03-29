Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,573 shares during the quarter. Lumentum accounts for about 1.4% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc. owned 0.06% of Lumentum worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 466.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 671.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Lumentum by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,061,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LITE. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.68.

Shares of LITE traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,428. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -874.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $93.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.57.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

