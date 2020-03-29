LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,264 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $69,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. UBS Group lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

LYB stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.25. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

