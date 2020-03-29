LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Short Interest Update

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,100 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the February 27th total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 209,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,708,000 after acquiring an additional 139,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,621,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 157,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,741,000 after buying an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.40. 3,589,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,332,689. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

