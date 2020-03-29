Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,113,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 392,831 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Macerich worth $29,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 591.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 11,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20. Macerich Co has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $974.95 million, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.36%. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAC shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.75 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. acquired 8,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $199,314.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,120.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 130,365 shares of company stock worth $1,749,180. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

