MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAG shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total value of C$303,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,450,084.32.

MAG Silver stock opened at C$12.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -137.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 217.37 and a current ratio of 218.65. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$5.33 and a one year high of C$18.60.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

