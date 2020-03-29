MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Hits Market Cap of $24.99 Million

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0552 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $24.99 million and $255,090.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is maidsafe.net. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

