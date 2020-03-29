Maincoin (MNC) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. In the last week, Maincoin has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. Maincoin has a market cap of $290,754.48 and $4,900.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00052308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.95 or 0.04849019 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00066731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00037136 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016766 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,165,258 tokens. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.