Maker Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Maker has a total market cap of $301.58 million and $3.96 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $299.79 or 0.04876972 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Switcheo Network, Ethfinex and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00051736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000693 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00066395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036976 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016321 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,972 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, CoinMex, Bibox, BitMart, OKEx, Kucoin, DDEX, Radar Relay, GOPAX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Switcheo Network, HitBTC, OasisDEX, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

