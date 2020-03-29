Man Group plc Acquires 152,112 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 308.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,112 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.