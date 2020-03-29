Man Group plc Acquires 267,919 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 250.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,919 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.21% of Service Co. International worth $17,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,946,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,642,000 after purchasing an additional 576,834 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,138,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,473,000 after purchasing an additional 383,440 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,941,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,384,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,701,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,366,000 after purchasing an additional 580,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,363,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,773,000 after purchasing an additional 73,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $52.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $850.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $7,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,293,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,906,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 68,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $3,540,798.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,754.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 405,672 shares of company stock worth $20,835,403. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

