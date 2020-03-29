Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Man Group plc grew its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 105.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198,862 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.14% of Fidelity National Financial worth $17,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,354,000 after buying an additional 64,098 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,090,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,163,000 after buying an additional 87,061 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,059,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,762,000 after purchasing an additional 99,493 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,439,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,635,000 after purchasing an additional 403,553 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,184,000 after purchasing an additional 620,394 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNF opened at $26.35 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

