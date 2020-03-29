Man Group plc Cuts Position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.34% of Boston Beer worth $15,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 4,495 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.02, for a total transaction of $1,708,189.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total value of $63,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,711 shares of company stock valued at $32,742,528. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAM. UBS Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. MKM Partners raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $351.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.52.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $354.92 on Friday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52-week low of $258.34 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.15.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $301.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.08 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

