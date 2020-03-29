Man Group plc Cuts Stock Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 564,306 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.13% of Leidos worth $17,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average is $93.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.35. Leidos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

