Man Group plc Has $14.95 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,552,000 after purchasing an additional 839,032 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,628,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,541,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,269,863,000 after purchasing an additional 416,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,478,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,272,782,000 after purchasing an additional 365,896 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APH. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cross Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

APH opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

