Man Group plc Purchases 582,662 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 442.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 714,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,662 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.60% of Commercial Metals worth $15,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,121,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after acquiring an additional 148,873 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMC opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.21. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.71.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.61.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

