Man Group plc Reduces Holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 104,384 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.46% of NorthWestern worth $16,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 12,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 202,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 201,000 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $73.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

NYSE:NWE opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. NorthWestern Corp has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $80.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average is $72.34.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $328.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $158,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,265 shares of company stock worth $653,731 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

