Man Group plc Sells 48,034 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 855,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,034 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.72% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $16,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

SFM opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Molloy purchased 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.