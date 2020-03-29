Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) & Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Head to Head Analysis

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) and Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.0% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Manhattan Associates and Cornerstone OnDemand, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates 0 1 4 0 2.80 Cornerstone OnDemand 0 3 6 0 2.67

Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus price target of $97.25, suggesting a potential upside of 81.40%. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus price target of $58.25, suggesting a potential upside of 84.92%. Given Cornerstone OnDemand’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cornerstone OnDemand is more favorable than Manhattan Associates.

Volatility and Risk

Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cornerstone OnDemand has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Cornerstone OnDemand’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates $617.95 million 5.53 $85.76 million $1.32 40.61 Cornerstone OnDemand $576.52 million 3.35 -$4.05 million $1.17 26.92

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Cornerstone OnDemand. Cornerstone OnDemand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Cornerstone OnDemand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates 13.88% 58.03% 23.22% Cornerstone OnDemand -0.70% 35.30% 4.66%

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats Cornerstone OnDemand on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions. It also provides inventory optimization and planning solutions; maintenance services comprising customer support services and software enhancements; professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; and training and change management services. In addition, the company resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities. The company also offers professional services, including application configuration, system integration, business process re-engineering, change management, and training. It serves business services, financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, insurance, manufacturing, retail, and technology industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

