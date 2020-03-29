Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Markel worth $56,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,174.00.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $892.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,151.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,153.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 40.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

