MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MarketAxess worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. State Street Corp lifted its position in MarketAxess by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,934,000 after purchasing an additional 61,232 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,412,000 after purchasing an additional 237,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MarketAxess by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,869 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,552,000 after purchasing an additional 127,018 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $342.78 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.12 and a 12-month high of $421.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.08.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $388.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.29.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

