Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.40.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

NYSE VAC opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.18. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $131.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.66%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $1,960,035.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,642.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $5,532,542.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,241 shares in the company, valued at $37,605,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $550,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $49,124,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

