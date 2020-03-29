Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 127,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.11% of American Axle & Manufact. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,493,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,712,000 after acquiring an additional 30,165 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 92.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 71,880 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 9,813.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 147,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 146,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John F. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,886.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 30,000 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,652.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,865 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufact. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.51.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

