Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 75,193 TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.10% of TPG RE Finance Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Peter A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 115,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,032.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter A. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $28,150.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 120,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,765.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $145,755 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $439.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 343.93 and a quick ratio of 343.93. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.05%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRTX. Compass Point began coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

