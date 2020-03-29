Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDU. ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

NYSE:EDU opened at $112.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.25. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $80.18 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.61.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

