Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Stake in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Switch by 488.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 79,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Switch by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after buying an additional 127,180 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Switch by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Switch by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 22,832 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 850,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,458,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lp Borden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,549,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,424,472.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 515,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,358,630. 28.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Switch stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. Switch Inc has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Switch Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.