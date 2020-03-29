Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 30,919 Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.10% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,871,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,356,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,941,000 after acquiring an additional 185,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after acquiring an additional 121,935 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,549,000 after acquiring an additional 372,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $812.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWM. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

