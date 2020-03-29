Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 2,208.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 163,636 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.44% of Brightcove worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 2,773.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 383,523 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,481,000 after purchasing an additional 317,815 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 169,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 109,800 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,836,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 83,905 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 512,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 79,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Brightcove from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

In other Brightcove news, CEO Jeff Ray bought 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $732,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Wheeler bought 6,400 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $48,768.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,192.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brightcove stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $276.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. Brightcove Inc has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Brightcove Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

