Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221,879 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth $219,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

NYSE:TS opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. Tenaris SA has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $30.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 6.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaris SA will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 41.27%.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

