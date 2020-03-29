Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.36 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,967 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2,785.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 155.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 686,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,042,000 after buying an additional 418,356 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,837,000 after buying an additional 27,444 shares in the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Cfra upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.11. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $51.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,265,361.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,673 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,918 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

