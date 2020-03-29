Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104,098 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,667,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 83,076 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 119,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 31,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 90,312.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843,137 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TECK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Teck Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.96.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teck Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.