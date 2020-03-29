Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.51 Million in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 141,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.25% of CorePoint Lodging at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 61,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 79,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,466 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CorePoint Lodging in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

NYSE CPLG opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.14 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.52%. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

