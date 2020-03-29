Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,419 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of Arcosa worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,624,000 after acquiring an additional 51,598 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 930,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,463,000 after acquiring an additional 66,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 634,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,281,000 after acquiring an additional 63,609 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after acquiring an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 610,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,215,000 after acquiring an additional 87,463 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACA. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Arcosa from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. Arcosa Inc has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $446.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.10 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $451,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 215,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,808.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

