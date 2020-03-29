Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,223 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,056,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,913,000 after acquiring an additional 189,244 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 385,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,952,000 after acquiring an additional 161,969 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,080,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,657,000 after acquiring an additional 76,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $313.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.39. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $430.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.27.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

