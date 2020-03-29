Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 83,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,168,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,883,000 after buying an additional 200,434 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,109,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,829 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,030,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 72,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 40,540.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,522 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

Shares of MNR stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

MNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $89,488.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Thomas Otto bought 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $26,235.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,531.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,811 shares of company stock valued at $69,102. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.